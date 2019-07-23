There are concerns any traffic time savings created by the $120 million Baypark to Bayfair project could be eclipsed by growth within a decade.

The Tauranga City Council has raised serious issues around capacity and gaps in public transport, pedestrian and cycling links in the project with the New Zealand Transport Agency, and chief executive Marty Grenfell is calling for a "pause".

Baypark to Bayfair, also known as Baylink, is the biggest transport project in the Bay of Plenty.

Construction started in 2017 to build two-lane flyovers on Maunganui Rd/State Highway 2, bypassing the Baypark and Bayfair roundabouts and connecting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: