A car was located engulfed in flames in a Ngawaro paddock last night.

A police spokeswoman said a car that appeared abandoned was found in flames in a paddock on Te Matai Rd between Pyes Pa and Rangiuru Rds last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30 last night.

She said it was not near any houses and no one was around.

Inquiries are ongoing.