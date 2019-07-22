The race for the Soccer Shop WaiBOP Premiership competition remains tight after the weekend, with the top three teams in the competition all winning their battles.

Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa, Ōtūmoetai and Ninetyblack Taupō all won on Saturday to keep the race for the title close while placing a gap to the rest unlikely to be chased.

Pāpāmoa sit on 41 points after their 4-0 home victory over lowly Comag Matamata Swifts.

Consistency and clean sheets have been key for Pāpāmoa and, after cruising into a three goal half time lead against the goal shy Swifts, their run was never under threat.

The usual suspects were on the score sheet for Pāpāmoa, as Colm Kenny hit a brace, and was joined by Liam Molloy and Andrew Cooper.

Ōtūmoetai eased past Melville United 2-0 thanks to a goal in each half from Juan Pablo Rosende and Ryan Peddle.

After having last week off, Ōtūmoetai now has a game in hand over Pāpāmoa but sit four points off the pace.

This Saturday's match between the two sides, at Otumoetai's Fergusson Park, will go a long way to determining the destination of the 2019 Premiership title.

Taupō have climbed back into the race after a blip in form that threatened to derail their title defence.

Their 5-1 win at Gisler Architects Te Awamutu was largely constructed during the first half thanks to goals from Jordan Lamb, Thomas King and Joe O'Donoghue.

Te Awamutu gained a brief respite 10 minutes into the second half after Joel Roil pulled a goal back, but the visitors hammered home their advantage through O'Donoghue's second and a late Matthew Lewis goal.

Waikato Unicol's title hopes are all but over after they were defeated 3-2 at Ngaruawahia United.

Ngaruawahia's 10 points in four games have them well on course for survival, while Unicol are now 12 points off top spot after two defeats on the spin.

Tauranga Blue Rovers moved to within three points of Unicol after a 3-2 home win over bottom side, Safer Team Te Puke United.

Alex Elliott's double in the final 10 minutes of the first half put Rovers seemingly on course for victory, but Matthew Morison halved the deficit five minutes after the break.

Santiago Curi's goal two minutes from the end of normal time looked to have secured a valuable point for Te Puke, but there was a final twist when Olly Tilley stuck the winner deep into added time.

The other match, between West Hamilton United and Tauranga Boys' College, ended all square at 1-all.

The Hamiltonians led through Tim Moynahan's goal right on half time, before Jordy Toy equalised with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Claudelands Rovers took advantage of Tauranga City's bye to move to the top of The Soccer Shop WaiBOP W-League standings on Sunday.

At Galloway Park, Rovers overcame a Whakatāne Town side that had beaten them earlier in the season. Doubles from Leanna Ryan and Stacey Palmer gave the hosts a comfortable 4-1 margin.

Tilemax Pāpāmoa defeated Hamilton Wanderers 10-5 at Porritt Stadium to keep pace with the top two.

Melville United beat Ōtūmoetai 3-0 at home to move within three points of the top four.

Hamilton Wanderers have withdrawn from the last part of the season as the W-League heads into a final, six team, third round.

The Soccer Shop WaiBOP Championship's top two both won again to extend their advantage at the top of the table.

Bulk Lines Otorohanga's 5-0 home win over fourth-placed Ōtūmoetai reserves moved them to 37 points, while Claudelands Rovers are tucked in a point behind on 36 after their 2-0 win over Tokoroa.

Tauranga City, Cambridge and Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa Reserves were the Championship's other victors, defeating Taupō's reserves, Tauranga Blue Rovers' reserves and Waharoa Transport Matamata reserves respectively.

The other match, between third-placed Waikato Unicol reserves and second-bottom Hamilton Wanderers ended 1-all.

