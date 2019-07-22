A crash on the corner of Grange Rd and Stratford Pl is causing problems for motorists heading through Ōtūmoetai this evening.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two cars crashed on the corner of Grange Rd and Stratford Pl.

He said fire crews were still on the scene and assisting with traffic.

He understood one person was being treated for minor injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the crash at 5.25pm and two vehicles were involved.

She said the southbound lane was blocked on Grange Rd and police had been on the scene since just after 5.30pm.