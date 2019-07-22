The Taupō Police Station is closed after a person brought what is believed to be a piece of historic military equipment to the station.

The person arrived at the station around 1.15pm and the station, along with surrounding buildings, was evacuated as a precaution.

The New Zealand Defence Force's explosive ordnance team is working with police to ensure the item is safe and there is no risk to the public.

Cordons are in place and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Should you need police, call 111 or non-urgent to 105.