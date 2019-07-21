The suspicious package that shut down parts of the Tauranga CBD on Friday has been confirmed to have been received by the Tauranga City Council.

A police spokeswoman said that the envelope was sent to the Tauranga City Council and contained a powder.

She said the mail room staff promptly shut down the mail room then called emergency services after the discovery of the suspicious envelope.

The Fire Hazchem team isolated the envelope, and its contents, then decontaminated the scene, she said.

She said the item was handed to police in a secure bio hazard container and has now been sent for forensic examination.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident around 8.30am on Friday.

A cordon was in place between Cameron Rd and Third Ave, which was closed for several hours as police and Hazmat teams removed the suspicious package from the building.

Inquiries are ongoing.