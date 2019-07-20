Four people were injured following a two-car crash in Te Puke this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to a two-car crash on Te Matai Rd, between Mark Rd and John Bird Rd, just before 8am.

The road was not blocked and it was not known if anyone was injured.

A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance was called to the scene at 7.55am.

Four patients suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

They did not require hospital treatment, she said.