A Bay man accused of murdering 2-year-old Maketū toddler Nevaeh Ager has also been charged with a raft of other offences, including assaults on police.

The defendant, who appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday by an audiovisual link from prison, has had nine other charges joined with his murder charge.

His identity has also been suppressed until further order of the court for legal reasons.

The murder charge has been laid after police found the two-year-old girl's body on the tidal flats at Little Waihī on March 21.

Advertisement

Crown solicitor Anna Pollett asked Judge Christopher Harding to join nine other active charges to the murder charge, which he granted.

Five of the nine charges relate to alleged assaults against five police officers.

Also joined to the murder charge are charges of possession of an offensive weapon, resisting a police constable, common assault and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The nine charges related to alleged separate offending earlier this year.

The defendant earlier pleaded not guilty to the wounding charge and he has elected trial by jury.

His lawyer Matthew Bates sought interim name suppression for his client to protect his rights to a fair trial, which the Crown solicitor did not oppose.

Judge Harding has suppressed publication of the defendant's name and other identifying details.

The judge said the suppression orders would be reviewed at the defendant's next court appearance in the Tauranga High Court on August 7.