The identity of a man accused of causing the death of a 56-year-old Te Puke homeless man will remain secret for now.

The 21-year-old man faced a charge of reckless driving causing death when he appeared in the Tauranga Registrar's Court today.

He has been remanded on bail to appear in the Tauranga Distrct Court on September 5.

No plea has been entered yet.

Roy Harley Taylor's body was found by a member of the public in a grass reserve behind the Te Puke Memorial Hall and Te Puke Library about 4pm on May 10.