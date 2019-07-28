On 13 August 2018 the Bay of Plenty Times published a column which made a number of incorrect statements about Hon. Tim Groser, and in particular about his decision not to seek an extension to his term as NZ's Ambassador to the United States. These statements were repeated on the New Zealand Herald website.

NZME accepts those statements were incorrect and unreservedly apologises to Mr Groser for those errors.

Mr Groser, a former Trade Minister, trade negotiator and diplomat, successfully completed a term as Ambassador to Washington. The decision not to seek an extension to his term was made entirely by Mr Groser. He returned to NZ to establish his own consultancy, specialising in trade negotiations and diplomacy.

NZME regrets any distress or embarrassment caused to Mr Groser by publication of the incorrect statements.