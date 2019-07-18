A sign reading "Good on u Kane, we are proud of u" has been slung along the balcony of a Ōtūmoetai home by a group of young cricket fans in hopes the uplifting message will reach the captain of the Black Caps.

Karen Worley says her grandchildren - Ella, 16, Josh, 14, and twins Macy and Taylor, 12 - all helped bring the encouraging banner to life, in light of the Black Caps' devastating loss to England.

The grandmother is proud of the Aquinas College students for their thoughtful gesture.

"They're a great wholesome bunch," she says.

Worley lives across the road from Kane Williamson's father, Brett, and the kids hope Brett will see the banner and pass on the uplifting message to Kane.

She says Ella was inspired to make the banner after they both bumped into Kane's father at the supermarket.

In the course of the conversation, it came to light who he was and Ella dreamed up the idea on the spot, Worley says.

The children picked up their passion for cricket from their grandparents, Worley says.

She and her husband followed the Black Caps around South Africa during the 2003 World Cup.