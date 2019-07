A woman who was allegedly driving around naked in the Redwoods Forest car park yesterday will appear in court today on three charges.

Police received reports of the woman at 4.10pm and a 58-year-old woman was taken into custody.

She will appear today in Rotorua District Court for driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and for excess breath alcohol.

MetService recorded the temperature in Rotorua to be 9.9C yesterday afternoon.