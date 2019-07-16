New Zealand Community Trust has dished out over $442,000 in its latest round of grants in the Bay of Plenty region, with a number of local organisations receiving a funding boost.

New Zealand Community Trust granted $442,644.65 to 14 organisations within the wider Bay of Plenty.

Among the recipients was Croquet Mount Maunganui which received $12,457.50 towards a new and upgraded irrigation system, coring of lawns, along with fertiliser and sand supplies.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union received $15,000 towards accommodation.

Mount Maunganui Amateur Swimming Club received $18,846.36 to go towards coaching costs and Youth Development Trust Western Bay of Plenty received $15,000 towards costs for Project K Wilderness Adventure and Community Challenges.

The Trust's gaming venues contributed to these grants included:

- City Sports Bar, 20 Hamilton St, Tauranga

- Cobb & Co. Whakatane, 79 The Strand, Whakatane

- Flannagan's Irish Pub, 14 Hamilton St, Tauranga

- Forta Leza, 2656 Main Road, Katikati

- Hennessy's Irish Bar, 1208-1210 Tutanekai St, Rotorua

- Judea Tavern, 35 Koromiko St, Tauranga

- Kasper's Sports Bar, 1302 Tutanekai St, Rotorua

- Kawerau Hotel, 1 Plunket St, Kawerau

- La Mexica, 109 The Strand, Tauranga

- Lava East, 17 Plummers Point Rd, Omokoroa

- Marble Bar, 1000 Cameron Rd, Tauranga

- Mo's Bar, 1142-1144 Tutanekai St, Rotorua

- Mt Mellick, 317 Maunganui Rd, Mt Maunganui

- West End Tavern, 223 Old Taupo Rd, Rotorua