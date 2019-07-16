The children's playground at Tauranga Crossing has been unexpectantly closed, sparking ire about "cotton-wool parents".

Tauranga-based New Zealand Herald lifestyle writer Beck Vass wrote in an opinion piece, calling out over-protective parents as the cause of the shutdown.

"Signs at the playground read: 'We value customer feedback and we are making some changes. The Garden will reopen soon, thank you for your patience'," Vass writes.

"In other words, some precious whingers have made the mall re-do the playground because they don't want their cotton wool-wrapped kids to fall down that little slope, or the steps."

She called for parents to stop being overprotective of their children, saying that injuries were a natural part of rough and tumble play.

Tauranga Crossing centre manager Andrew Wadsworth said the garden was granted compliance approval for customer use prior to opening.

"However, due to overwhelming use of this green space by visitors to the centre, some of the soft landscaping has faced much more wear and tear than originally anticipated.

"As a result of this wear and tear and feedback from several customers pertaining to the safety of certain items within the garden, we are in the process of modifying the layout.

"We plan to continually update items within the garden and have an evolving set of features planned for the spring and summer. We will continue to monitor and refine this area so it remains a beautiful and safe green space for visitors to enjoy while at the centre."