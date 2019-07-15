A man charged after a Te Puke garage crash which left two other men dead is accused of being almost twice the adult legal alcohol limit at the time.

Tuku Wilson, 34, has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing the deaths of Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, while having excess blood alcohol in his system.

Surai and Tari were both seasonal workers from Vanatau working for Trevelyan's Pack & Cool when the car they were travelling in crashed into a garage on No. 1 Rd on June 30.

Wreckage after car crashed into garage on No. 1 Rd in Te Puke . Photo / File

Police have alleged Wilson was driving with a blood-alcohol level of 141 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood on June 30 when the vehicle left the road.

The adult legal limit is 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Wilson, who appeared in the Tauranga Registrar's Court yesterday, was remanded on bail to next appear in court on July 29.

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.