There are many ingredients needed to breed and train a Blind Foundation guide dog

and on Bikkie Day next Friday, the most important one is you.

Bakers across New Zealand are preparing to host Bikkie Day parties, eating delicious biscuits and supporting guide dogs, a service entirely funded by donations.

The Blind Foundation works to helps those who are blind or have low vision be

self-reliant and live the life they choose.

It is New Zealand's main provider of vision rehabilitation services and helps people adjust to and make the most of living beyond vision loss.

Advertisement

Guide dogs act as the eyes for Kiwis who are visually impaired.

These dogs hold a big responsibility and are charged with making what could potentially be a life or death decision when navigating hazards.

Guide dogs are one of the ways the foundation help people retain their freedom and independence after vision loss to move around safely and confidently.

It takes nearly two years and significant financial investment to raise and train a guide dog.

It begins with a sophisticated breeding programme and their development includes dedicated volunteer puppy raisers to teach them the ways of the busy world we live in, and training and support from specialist trainers.

Blind Foundation Guide Dogs operations manager Wendy Mellberg Haecker said guide dogs have big roles and the support they give is made possible through donations.

"The positive impact they have on the people they support who are blind or have low vision is priceless."

Last year 1135 bakers from all over New Zealand raised more than $100,000 on Bikkie Day.

More information on Bikkie Day can be found on the Blind Foundation website.