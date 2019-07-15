A person is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Tauranga just before 12pm.

A St John media spokeswoman confirmed ambulance officers attended to a person who had been stabbed at 11.45am.

Police received a report of an assault on Bellevue Rd in Brookfield about 11:50am and a man in his 20s has been transported to Tauranga Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

A second patient was treated on scene.

Advertisement

Police are speaking with one person in relation to the incident.

Two ambulances attended the incident.