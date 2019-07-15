

Disappointed, but extremely proud.

That is how Tauranga cricket fans have described how they feel about what has been dubbed the most dramatic end in Cricket World Cup history.

Fans woke up to a nail-biting super over in the 2019 Cricket World Cup final yesterday morning to watch England take the final glory in a heartbreaking end for the Black Caps.

Despite the loss, Tauranga is still backing the Black Caps.

Advertisement

Tauranga cricket fan Fraser Lellman said the final was one of the most exciting games in Cricket World Cup history.

"There has never been a final like it," he said.

"They probably think they have let New Zealand down, but I think everybody will be incredibly proud. It is up there with one of our best sporting moments."

Lellman watched three pool matches in England with his wife Kathryn before returning to Tauranga where they cheered on the Black Caps from home.

"Everyone in Tauranga has a bond with the New Zealand cricket team," he said.

"We have quite a personal attachment to the game. We have seen and witnessed Kane and Trent grow up as kids. They are massive superstars in the sport."

Black Caps fans Fraser Tustin, 10, and brother Gus Tustin, 12, stayed up all night to watch the 2019 Cricket World Cup final. Photo / George Novak

Mount local Matt Tustin and his sons Fraser Tustin, 10, and Gus Tustin, 12, were up all night watching the final "fuelled by treats and excitement".

"It was really cool to see how gracious they [the Black Caps] were in their defeat. We feel disappointed but proud," he said.

"It will be something in years to come the whole country will look back on and be extremely proud of."

The Mount father said it was neat for his boys to witness one of Tauranga's own receive the Player of the Tournament.

"They all believe they can be the next Kane and Trent," he said.

Former Black Caps bowler Chris Pringle said the Black Caps left nothing out on the field.

"They would have felt terribly disappointed. But ... the way they played was incredible."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said the city was still deciding on how to appropriately welcome home Tauranga players Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.

Brownless said he was proud of the way Williamson led the New Zealand team throughout the World Cup.

"Not only is he a fantastic player, but he is a fantastic gentleman," he said. "I am very proud."

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan was in Canada for an international boys' school conference and said he had been listening to the commentary "ball by ball".

"I think they have done incredibly well. We always believed they could go all the way and they went all the way," he said.

"I just can't help but feel devastated for them having got so close and fallen at the last hurdle."

The Tauranga principal hoped to invite Williamson back to the college for a special assembly.

"We would like to acknowledge the outstanding performance of the team and the recognition of Player of the Tournament," he said.

"It is a well-deserved honour recognising his leadership and superb performance as a cricketer to be named best in the world from Tauranga and Tauranga Boys' College."

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon was considering a special assembly to acknowledge former student Trent Boult.

Black Caps bowler Trent Boult. Photo / GettyImages

Gordon said teachers at the school remembered Boult as a "humble man with no ego".

"He did what he did and he did it well," he said.

"From a school's perspective, whenever anybody excels at school, in the community, in New Zealand or the world, we look to celebrate that."

Dave Randell, who was Boult's principal at Otumoetai College more than a decade ago, said it was an amazing achievement for the Black Caps.

"Man, we have got to be proud of them," he said.

"The whole of New Zealand is celebrating. We didn't win but their performance was brilliant. It is a credit to all Kiwis."

Bay of Plenty Cricket manager Tai Bridgman-Raison said the final was an "emotional rollercoaster".

"I feel disappointed for the team, but it was pretty clear it was a once in a lifetime game. You won't ever see a cricket match like it," he said. "It was an amazing game."