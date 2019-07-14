There are traffic delays after two cars have crashed on the Kaimai Ranges this morning.

Police were called to the two-car crash on State Highway 29 just before 10.30am on the "windy" section of road between Hanga Rd and Rapurapu Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said one lane was blocked and a person appeared to be in shock.

A St John media spokeswoman said a person had minor injuries and was taken to a Matamata medical centre.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency NZ was also at the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency has advised people to take extra caution on the Kaimai Ranges and expect delays.