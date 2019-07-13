Two Bay of Plenty Lotto players will be celebrating after they each scooped up over $21,000 in the Second Division draw last night.
The players from Tauranga and Kawerau each won $21,160 in the draw. They were among 11 other players around the country who also won Second Division.
The winning tickets were bought in Countdown Bayfair and Smiths City in Kawerau.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
Kamo Lotto - Whangarei
West City Lotto - Auckland
MyLotto (X3) - Auckland
Countdown Bayfair - Tauranga
Paper Plus Te Awamutu - Te Awamutu
Mill St. Pak N Save - Hamilton
MyLotto - Waikato
Smiths City - Kawerau
Pak N Save Gisborne - Gisborne
Countdown The Valley - New Plymouth
Levin Lucky Lotto - Levin