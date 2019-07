A person is in a critical condition after a crash near Te Teko.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-car crash on Galatea Rd about 7.20pm last night.

According to the St John Twitter account two ambulances and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition.

The road was closed between MacDonald Rd and Te Mahoe School Rd and diversions were put in place.





