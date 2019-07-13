Western Bay of Plenty District Council will be receiving more than $480,000 to help it enhance tourism opportunities in the district.

It is among 25 councils across the country who will receive a share of $12 million from round three of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis, who made the announcement today, said the funding boost was aimed at helping councils and communities "make the most of tourism opportunities" and enhance visitor experiences.

Davis, speaking at a community event at Matapouri Beach in Northland, said tourism was a "vital part" of New Zealand's future and success.

"Our Government wants to ensure that tourism supports thriving and sustainable regions," he said.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council will receive $387,100 for a KiwiCamp facility at the TECT All Terrain Park.

Another $96,860 will be provided for the installation of public toilets, carpark extension, signage and a bike shelter at Waihi Beach Dam.

The Tourism Infrastructure Fund provides up to $25m annually to develop tourism-related infrastructure that supports regions facing pressure from tourism growth.

Rotorua Lakes Council will receive $293,056 for the redevelopment of the toilet, pedestrian facilities, and parking improvements at Tarawera Landing Reserve.

Under round three funding allocations, 34 projects and six feasibility studies have been co-funded across the 25 councils.

More information about the projects funded can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website https://www.mbie.govt.nz/

Applications for round four funding grants open on August 1.