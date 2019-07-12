Te Puna may hold the top spot on the Baywide men's premier competition ladder but Te Puna coach Aidan Kuka knows it is all on the line tomorrow.

The Farmlands Co-operative Baywide rugby semifinals play out tomorrow.

Te Puna, as top qualifiers in premier one division, will host Greerton in one match while Tauranga Sports and Te Puke clash in the other semifinal at Tauranga Domain.

Te Puna have been defeated just once in the second phase of the competition, a two-point loss to Te Puke, but since then have won four on the trot, racking up 210 points and yielding only 33.

Advertisement

While Te Puna's charge to the finals has been impressive, Kuka says his team are ready for finals rugby.

"Semifinals are a whole other beast and it is going to be a real physical encounter. It has been a gradual rise this year. Last year we learned a few lessons about how to get to the semifinals, we timed our run better this year.

"It is important to be at home. After the loss in Te Puke in the final last year we said it would be great to do this on our own ground."

Te Puna were comfortable winners the last time they played Greerton, but Kuka says his team will need to execute their plan well.

"We need to make sure we win the contestable moments. We just need to back ourselves and we have huge trust and belief in our team. We probably just need to improve the little things, it might be the support lines we run or a ruck we didn't get right last week."

Te Puna's Te Aihe Toma in action against Tauranga Sports. Photo / Andrew Warner

Te Puna head into the playoffs with momentum, having beaten Tauranga Sports 58-12 in their final round-robin match.

"We have timed our run right, but we are not getting ahead of ourselves and the boys are really determined. We have a young side but the boys have taken the leadership on themselves."

Greerton assistant coach and player Phil Falamoe says the team that makes the least mistakes will be victorious.

"The boys are up for it and anyone can win come finals. We know it is an 80-minute game and what has gotten us there is the way we play. We chuck the ball around and we will still play the same but with the intention that if it is not going to end well, not to throw it.

"We have players in key positions and our play is unpredictable. We play better against structured teams as we can mix it a bit."

Baywide semifinals tomorrow:

Premier one:

Te Puna v Greerton, 2.45pm, Maramatanga Park.

Tauranga Sports v Te Puke, 2.45pm, Tauranga Domain.

Premier two:

Te Teko v Waikite, 2.45pm, Dunderdale Park.

Marist St Michaels v Arataki, 2.45pm, Marist Park.

Premier one development:

Te Puna v Rangataua, 1pm, Maramatanga Park.

Te Puke v Tauranga Sports, 1pm, Murray Salt Stadium.

Premier two development:

Marist St Michaels v Ngongotahā, 1pm, Marist Park.

Te Teko v Ōpōtiki, 1pm, Dunderdale Park.

Division one:

Paroa v Reporoa, 2.45pm, Lawson Park.

Judea v Murupara, 2.45pm, Maharaia Winiata Park.

Division two:

Katikati v Galatea/Waiohau, 2.30pm, Moore Park.

Edgecumbe v Eastern Districts, 2.30pm, Edgecumbe Domain.