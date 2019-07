The traffic lights on the corner of Cameron Rd and 17th Ave are now working again following a power outage.

A council spokeswoman said the traffic lights were working again but were operating under generator power.

Tauranga transport operations centre team leader James Wickham said there had been several power outages at 17th Ave in the past few days.

"Power today is out until 3pm," he said.

"In the meantime, contractors will install a generator to get the signals operating."