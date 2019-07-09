Hundreds of properties in Mount Maunganui are without power this morning.

Power is out to 674 homes in the Marine Parade area near Tweed and Hart streets, according to Powerco.

The outage was recorded at 9.07am and is expected to be restored at 2pm. The cause of the outage was unknown.

Meanwhile, hundreds of properties were without power in the Tauranga area early this morning.

A Powerco spokeswoman said power was initially out to 351 properties in the Tauranga area at 3.40am. However, only 63 properties near 11th Ave were now affected.

Powerco network operations manager Phil Marsh said that the cause of the power outage was still being investigated.

Power was expected to be restored at 1pm today.