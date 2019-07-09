Anticipation is running high for 11 finalists having their film screened as part of the Bay fo Plenty finals for the Vista Foundation 48Hours competition.

The films were made in June by people competing as families, groups of friends, and individuals or even schools and community groups.

Bay of Plenty Vista Foundation 48Hours regional manager Annie Lawler said over 250 people from 22 Bay of Plenty teams participated in the competition, from Taupō, Rotorua, Whakatāne, Te Puke and Tauranga.

The competition was open to amateur and experienced filmmakers but they had 48 hours to create a film, with their specific genre and required elements.

It all started on Friday, June 14 and it was non-stop for the next 48 hours.

Lawler said last year she had to book two theatres to accommodate the sold-out crowd but this year she was changing it up a bit.

"This year, because of the increased number of entries, we have adopted the same format that is used elsewhere in the country where teams view their films at a regional heat and then again later at the regional finals if selected."

The Bay of Plenty winner will be invited to attend the 2019 Grand Final event on August 17 where the national award will be presented to the best 48Hour film in New Zealand.

Tickets to the Bay of Plenty Regional Finals on July 20 in Tauranga are available on Eventfinda.