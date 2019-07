A truck is blocking several lanes near the Tauranga Harbour Bridge after it burst a tyre.

A police spokeswoman said police were at the scene after receiving a call about 10.15am that truck had popped a tyre near the Merrilees Rd on-ramp.

Several eastbound lanes were blocked while police worked to have the truck towed away, she said.

The police spokeswoman said the traffic was still moving but "very slowly".