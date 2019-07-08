Part of a large implement shed was damaged by fire on a Paengaroa kiwifruit orchard overnight.

Maketū, fire chief Shane Gourlay said Maketū and Te Puke brigades attended the fire on a kiwifruit orchard property on State Highway 33 near the intersection with Maungarangi Rd.

Gourlay said part of the six-bay implement shed was well-involved when the 10 firefighters arrived after receiving a report of the blaze about 8.20pm last night.

About one-and-a-half bays of the shed and orchard implements inside were damaged, he said.

Gourlay said the orchard owner believed the fire may have started from a spark from one of the implements inside the shed.

It was also not known whether the property owner was insured, he said.