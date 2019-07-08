The Waimana Gorge will remain closed as contractors continue working to clear a significant slip that happened last Thursday.

This slip is located between Stanley and Fraser Rds on State Highway 2.

New Zealand Transport Agency Bay of Plenty system manager Rob Campbell said he had contractors inspect the site over the weekend and this morning and found the hillside was very unstable.

"There is around 3000sqm of materials above the road that is still moving and will need to be removed by drilling into the hillside and then blasting the remaining materials.

Advertisement

"We expect to start drilling by Wednesday however the weather plays a big part in what we are able to do and with the weather report forecasting more rain this may change."

NZTA will continue to provide updates via social media and the NZTA website and expect the road to be re-opened in around three weeks.

Campbell said further details would be provided by the end of this week.

In the meantime, he asked all motorists to use the alternative route and allow extra time for their journeys.

The detour is via Whakatāne, Ōhope and Wainui and is clearly signposted.