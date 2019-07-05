

There is plenty to see and do these school holidays to keep the kids entertained for the next two weeks.

And with a forecast of cloud rolling through the Bay of Plenty next week, there are little excuses to stay cooped up inside.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation team leader Sonia Lynds said it was only natural to want to stay inside and avoid the cold weather during winter holidays, but children were bundles of energy who loved to play, move and have fun.

"School holidays are a great opportunity for kids to catch up with friends at the local park or go for a fun walk or ride during the day.

Advertisement

"It's also a chance to encourage kids to let their imaginations run wild by asking them to invent some games to play around the house."

She said the Ministry of Health recommended children aged 5 to 17 do one hour of moderate or vigorous physical activity spread over each day, as well as a variety of light physical activities for several hours a day.

"Kids also shouldn't spend more than two hours a day on recreational screen time.

"Winter may be cold and damp, but don't let that hold you back from being active."

Children can get messy making galaxy cookies and mini kite bag charms at the Matariki Creations craft workshop. Photo / Supplied

If your tiny tot is more of the creative kind then the stars are aligning because on July 10 a Matariki Creations kids craft workshop will be held for children aged 4 and over.

Organiser and owner of Wonder Craft, Rhiannon Woest, said although she had no Māori heritage it was something she had organised every year.

"My kids really enjoy learning about it at school and my husband also celebrates it at work so it is something we have always done as a family.

"Its a really fun class that is a little bit messy, but kids love that kind of stuff."

And if the weather really does crack in, Tauranga City Libraries have a plethora of activities right at your fingertips.

Team leader Anna Hodsin said there were 13 different programmes across their Mount Maunganui, Tauranga, Pāpāmoa and Greerton libraries.

"There is no theme this year but there are a lot of fun and interesting workshops to attend.

"The activities are split across the different age groups and we have some scheduled on Saturday so working families can get involved too."

She said some of the workshops required bookings so people needed to get in quick.

"Everyone will walk away with new information as well as something they have made to take home to show Nana and Poppa."

What's on in the region these school holidays

Kids Craft: Matariki Creations

When: July, 10 from 12.30pm to 2pm

Where: Tauranga Parent Centre

Floam Factory

Get gooey these school holidays and make your own floam

When: July 18 to July 19 from 10am to 2pm

Where: Tauranga Crossing

Funky Fun Sports Day

Register now for BayActive Holiday Funky Fun Sports Day

When: July 10 from 9.30am to 3pm

Where: BayActive Sports League

Fairy masks and make your own Jurassic Park

When: July 10 from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm

Where: Our Place

Flower crowns and make your own Foosball Game

When: July 11 from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm

Where: Our Place

Unicorn and Avengers Pencil Holders workshop

When: July 17 from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm

Where: Our Place

Free Arts, Crafts and Face Painting

When: July 9 to July 19 from 10am to 2pm

Where: Fraser Cove Shopping Centre

Toyworld Tauranga's Sylvanian Day

There will be games, puzzles, craft and quizzes to enjoy in-store and get to meet Ralph Walnut

When: July 12 from 10am to 3pm

Where: Toyworld Tauranga

Superhero Show

Interactive family show where you get a chance to see Batman perform some cool tricks alongside his superhero sidekicks

When: July 16 from 10am to 11am

Where: BayActive Sports League

Slam Jump Inflatables and Tramp Park Youth Event

Members of Diabetes Help Tauranga child and youth with diabetes free

When: July 19 from 1pm to 4pm

Where: Bay Indoor Centre

Nga Manu Ataahua - Beautiful Birds

Learn about New Zealand's amazing birds with stories and songs and then make a bird feeder and a cool bird badge to wear.

Tauranga Library July 16 from 10.30am

Papamoa Library July 12 from 10.30am

Greerton Library July 15 from 10.30am

Mount Maunganui Library July 9 from 10.30am

Teen Writers Group

If you're a teen and you love writing, drop in to hang out with other teens who love writing. We'll have snacks, critiquing, and a writing prompt.

Tauranga Library July 9 from 4 to 5pm

Papamoa Library July 10 from 4 to 5pm

A full list of Tauranga City Libraries can be found on their website.