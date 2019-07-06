As teams prepare for their final pool play match, all signs point to the Whakarewarewa and Rangataua clash as this weekend's match of the Baywide premier women's competition.

Both teams will be giving their all to win and secure the advantage of hosting one of the semifinal match ups.

Heading into the final pool play match of the Toi Ohomai Premier Women's Rugby Competition, Rangiuru are at the top of the leaderboard with 10 points, followed by Whakarewarewa (6 points) and Rangataua (5 points) in second and third respectively only separated by a bonus point from previous games.

The last time Whakarewarewa and Rangataua met, Rangataua was too strong for an injury-ravaged Whaka side beating them 51-10. However, this doesn't set the scene for Sunday as this competition has shown past performance can mean very little.

Whaka have the home-town advantage with the two sides meeting at Puarenga Park this Sunday at 1pm.

Both coaches are experienced enough to know they can't look ahead to the finals and need to focus on this weekend's match. Whaka and Rangataua have plenty of talent to call on.

Rangiuru will know who they will host in a semifinal match-up after this weekend.

Today however, they will face Waimana at Waimana Domain to test out combinations and various game plans against a determined opposition. Kick-off is at 12pm.