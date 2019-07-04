Council crews are keeping hard at work tonight, as wild weather batters the Bay of Plenty.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council activated its flood response system this afternoon to closely monitor the effects of the current weather on the region's rivers.

A duty flood manager is monitoring weather forecasts and determining the level of response, as well as issuing warnings to landowners and the public, when necessary.

The manager will also respond to queries and concerns from the public.

Duty flood manager Mark Townsend said the increased river flows were not expected to trigger levels that would affect properties within flood protected schemes.

Earlier today, Townsend requested that TrustPower spill water from the Matahina Dam in preparation for an expected 8am Friday peak of the Rangitāiki River.

Farmers with properties adjoining the Rangitāiki, Otara, Waioeka, Whakatāne and Tauranga Rivers received a message to move stock to higher ground in preparation for river rises predicted to occur this evening.

In anticipation of debris being brought down the Whakatāne River, the Harbour Master has asked boat owners to remove moored vessels.

Rotorua Stream levels are being monitored, and the Kaituna River is not expected to reach warning levels.

Rotorua Lakes Council crews are also dealing with flooding on roads in the district.

In a press release, the council said motorists needed to remain alert and take care as minor surface flooding, slips and treefalls could occur.

If you see any damage, please report it to Rotorua Lakes Council on 07 348 4199.

So far, this afternoon and evening there have been slips on Coates Rd where both lanes were blocked, and surface flooding on Ruby Pl, Clinkard Ave, Emerald St, Riri St, Waterlow St, 117 State Highway 30, 1114 State Highway 30 and Amohia St.

All sports fields are closed.

Flights in and out of Tauranga Airport have also been disrupted by the weather, with three flights cancelled from Auckland and Wellington.

To report fallen trees, slips or flooding please call Rotorua Lakes Council on 07 348 4199 (24/7).

Check roading information at www.nzta.govt.nz if you need to travel.

To report a power outage or check power outage information, call Unison on 0800 286 476 or visit www.unsion.co.nz/outages online.

Residents are also advised to monitor the Bay of Plenty Regional Council Facebook page and listen to local radio stations for any updates.