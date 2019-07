A car has crashed into a pole in Judea this afternoon.

Police were called to a single-car crash at 12.40pm where the car hit a pole and the road is partially blocked.

The crash happened Tamatea Arikinui Dr near the roundabout between Waihi Rd and Beaumaris Blvd.

Police are not at the scene yet.

Two fire trucks were called to the scene, one from Tauranga and another from Greerton.