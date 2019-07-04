A service will be held this Friday for the two kiwifruit workers who died last week.

Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both from Vanuatu, died when the car they were travelling in crashed on top of a garage, narrowly missing a Te Puke home, about 1.30am on Sunday June 1.

John and Elena Crowley were sleeping in their Te Puke home when a car came crashing into their garage.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with one count of careless driving causing injury.

The two men were seasonal workers at Trevelyan Pack and Cool Ltd in Te Puke.

The Crowleys' garage, which had two cars parked inside, was badly damaged in the crash. Photo / George Novak

The service will be held at the Orchard Church, 20 Macloughlin Drive, Te Puke at 12:30pm.

It will be to celebrate and remember Surai and Tari, and the contribution they made to so many.

On a social media post, the company said it had been a tragic time for the kiwifruit and Te Puke community following the accident.

"We are continuing to support everyone who has been impacted, including our teams, workmates and families, both here and in Vanuatu," the post read.

The invitation to the service has been extended we would like to invite all those in our connected communities to attend the memorial service.

The company has also set up a Givealittle page in response to people from across the region asking how they could help support the men's families.