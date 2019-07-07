For decades, poor health outcomes of Māori have become almost commonplace. Health leaders in the Bay of Plenty and rest of New Zealand have repetitively drawn attention to the need for extra funding and support for Māori health. Now, the Waitangi Tribunal has released a report claiming the Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi due to Māori health outcomes in New Zealand. Reporter Jean Bell investigates where it all went wrong.

Bay of Plenty health leaders have welcomed a damning Waitangi Tribunal report into Māori health and have joined national calls for a system overhaul.

The Waitangi Tribunal report

