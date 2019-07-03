A ute is partially blocking State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai.

The vehicle, which did not crash, was reported at 7am and spotted between Soldiers Rd and Valley View Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said there was no indication of any people in the ute and it was unclear if the ute had been abandoned.

Ambulance services have not been sent.

Police also received reports of a large cow on the south-bound shoulder of State Highway 29 between Ruahihi Rd and Omanawa Rd.

There is no indication if the cow was blocking the road.

Police were not sent and the person who made the report was said to be trying to find the owner.