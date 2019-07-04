For Greerton Marist, the aim is clear ahead of this weekend's final round of match play in the Baywide premier men's competition.

Secure a win when they host Rangataua tomorrow, and secure a spot in the semifinals.

The formula is the same for Te Puke (19 points) and Greerton Marist (18), who are sitting third and fourth respectively on the Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Men's Premier competition. If they fail to win however, they open themselves up to Mount Maunganui taking one of those spots.

Te Puna and Tauranga Sports have confirmed themselves a home semifinal spot with both teams sharing first with the two sides having 26 points each - but one team will come out on top after this weekend as the two sides face off.

Advertisement

Greerton Marist coach Kane Parker says his team is mentally ready but they are not taking anything for granted for the upcoming match against Rangataua, sitting at the bottom of the table.

"Rangataua is a very proud club and I've never been part of any team or coached a side against Rangataua where it's easy. It's going to be a tough day at the office. It means a lot to [Rangataua] and it means a lot to us.

"To me, I'm looking at it, that we are playing a very tough side and that's how we've got to plan."

Parker plans to play a full-strength line-up for Saturday's game being played on their home ground.

"We can't rest anyone. It would be great to be able to do that and save something for the semifinals, but it is what it is."

In the other matches in the round; Te Puke host Rangiuru and Mount Maunganui Sports take on Whakarewarewa at Blake Park.

Development matches kick off at 1pm and Premier Matches at 2.45pm.

Baywide Premier matches - 2.45pm:

Tauranga Sports vs Te Puna, Tauranga Domain, Field 1.

Te Puke vs Rangiuru, Murray Salt Stadium, Field 1.

Greerton Marist vs Rangataua, Greerton Park, Field 1.

Mount Sports vs Whakarewarewa, Blake Park, Sir Gordon Tietjens field.

Premier 2 - 2.45pm (Unless stated):

Ruatoki vs Kahukura, Tiwi Black Memorial Park, Field 1 (1.30pm).

Marist St Michaels vs Te Teko, Marist Park, Field 1.

Arataki vs Waikite, Arataki Park, Field 1.

Ngongotahā vs Ōpōtiki, Ngongotahā Domain, Field 1.

Premier Mens Development - 1pm:

Tauranga Sports vs Te Puna, Tauranga Domain, Field 1.

Te Puke vs Rangiuru, Murray Salt Stadium, Field 1.

Greerton Marist vs Rangataua, Greerton Park, Field 1.

Mount Sports vs Whakarewarewa, Blake Park, Sir Gordon Tietjens.

Premier Mens Development - 1pm (Unless stated):

Ruatoki vs Kahukura, Tiwi Black Memorial Park, Field 1 (12pm).

Marist St Michaels vs Te Teko, Marist Park, Field 1.

Arataki vs Waikite, Arataki Park, Field 1.

Ngongotahā vs Ōpōtiki, Ngongotahā Domain, Field 1.

Division 1 - 2.45pm:

Reporoa vs Whakatāne Marist, Reporoa, Field 1.

Judea vs Rotoiti, Maharaia Winiata Park, Field 1.

Murupara vs Paroa, Ngatimanawa Park, Field 1.

Poroporo vs Pāpāmoa, Poroporo Park, Field 1.

Division 2 - 2.30pm:

Waimana vs Edgecumbe, Waimana Domain, Field 1.