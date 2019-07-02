More than $23,000 has been raised for the families of the victims of the Pongakawa rail crossing crash from donations to a Givealittle page.

Chery Alonzo Sabalanche, 34, and Roymark Solomon Bering, 32, both from the Philippines were killed after their car collided with a train at the Pongakawa School Rd rail crossing near State Highway 2, at 8.15am on June 19.

Three other Filipino men were injured, one was treated and discharged and two others remain in Waikato Hospital, one in critical condition, and the other serious but in stable condition.

The Givealittle page was set up by the men's employer Southern Cross Horticulture for the families of Filipino victims and all funds will help these men and their families.

So far $23,285.09 worth of donations have been pledged.

A message on the page read: "Please help and support families of Filipino workers who passed away and are injured after a serious car and train accident in Pongakawa

The victims had only arrived in New Zealand a few days ago before the crash and were on the way to work when their vehicle collided with a freight train.