A number of people have been left with injuries following a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 36 at Hamurana, north of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene at 2.40pm after reports of a head-on crash between two vehicles with another involved.

She said everyone was out of their vehicles and tow trucks were being organised.

There is slight blocking of the road, she said.

A St John spokeswoman said they had assessed six people who had injuries ranging from minor to moderate. At this stage she did not believe any would be transported to hospital.

The crash happened near Roy Rd.