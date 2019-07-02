

Tauranga's Ni-Vanuatu community is mourning the loss of two men killed after a car crash-landed on top of a garage.

Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both from Vanuatu, died when the car they were travelling in crashed on top of a garage, narrowly missing a Te Puke home, about 1.30am on Sunday.

The two men were seasonal workers at Trevelyan Pack and Cool Ltd in Te Puke.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man remained in a stable condition at Tauranga Hospital and a 31-year-old man was treated and discharged on Sunday.

Tauranga Ni-Vanuatu resident Roxy Burt said the tragedy will have a devastating impact on the Ni-Vanuatu communities both here in New Zealand and in Vanuatu.

"Being from Vanuatu means you grow up deeply embedded in a tight-knit family environment," she said.

"Everyone in this extended family takes responsibility for your wellbeing."

Burt said the ripple effects of the loss of two young lives will be far-reaching.

Many seasonal workers come to NZ with a clear picture of how they could use what they earn to either invest in a small business back home, help to build houses for their families or pay school fees for their children, Burt said.

"They will have come to New Zealand carrying hopes and dreams not only for themselves but for their families and wider communities," she said.

"It's devastating to think that these hopes and dreams are now lost."

Burt said those who had worked alongside the two men may be feeling vulnerable, anxious and unsafe.

"As a resident Ni-Vanuatu here in the Bay of Plenty I hope that our community doesn't see this loss as being isolated to the Ni-Vanuatu community. It's a loss for all of us," she said.

"As the mothers, fathers, grandparents, uncles, aunties, cousins, sisters, brothers and wider communities of these men begin to gather and prepare to bring them home and farewell them for the final time, I know that the tears will be flowing."

Trevelyan Pack and Cool Ltd managing director James Trevelyan said the company was providing around-the-clock support for the Ni-Vanuatu community.

Trevelyan asked that people hold off from visiting the victim still recovering in hospital.

"Our absolute priority at the moment is to rally together, along with the friends and family of those involved, to care for each other and work through the grieving process," he said.

"We are also working with the relevant authorities in Vanuatu to support the families and community of those involved."

A service was held on Sunday at the Paengaroa Bible Chapel to commemorate the two men killed and staff also visited the crash site for a blessing.

It was likely a private memorial service will be held at a later time.

"This has been a significant and devastating event for everyone at Trevelyan's – and the wider Te Puke community and kiwifruit industry," Trevelyan said.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber commended Trevelyan for his support for the Ni-Vanuatu community. "He is doing an incredible job. Our thoughts are with the family."

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated chief executive Nikki Johnson said all of their kiwifruit workers were important to them.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the people involved, their families and their workmates," she said.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with one count of careless driving causing injury.