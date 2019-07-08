A key player in the success of Tauranga's Special School is stepping down after 26 years of service.

Sally Holbrook, who played a major part in the growth and development of the school, has decided to leave the role of chairwoman of the school's Board of Trustees.

Holbrook joined the school in 1993 when her intellectually-disabled daughter Wendy began attending. When she started, the school only had three off-site satellites, three classrooms on site and 45 students.

Over the years, Holbrook worked hard to ensure the school flourished. It now has eight offsite satellites, close to 100 students and four classrooms on site.

Wendy was part of the school for 15 years and even after she moved on, Holbrook decided to stick around as she was so happy with the school's progress and the impact it had on children's lives.

Holbrook said advocating to get an accessible playground built on a public reserve, on the corner of Kaka and Kea Streets bordering the school, was a key highlight from over the years.

This was followed by the construction of a playground at the school that allowed students in wheelchairs a chance to play during the break times.

"The students really loved it."

Opening satellite units at Pāpāmoa College and in two Tauranga primary schools were other big steps for the school and the community, she said.

Most of all, Holbrook loved helping allow students get out and about. Just getting funding for school vans had been extremely beneficial for the students, as they could do activities such as Riding for the Disabled, help out at op shops and go for walks, she said.

None of this would have been possible without the school's dedicated teachers, therapists and support workers, who were so passionate about the students, she said.

"I can honestly say that I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of Tauranga Special School for the last 26 years."

Tauranga Special School principal Barrie Wickens has been at the school since 2002, with Holbrook being apart of his appointment team.

Wickens said Holbrook was a wonderful person and he felt "privileged to have had her as part of the school for so long".

The pair were in-sync when it came to decisions for the school and both played a huge role in its development over the years, he said.

"She has really gone above and beyond for students."

Tauranga Special Olympics indoor bowling team co-ordinator Sally Holbrook (left) with team members Louise and Edwin Crowther in 2011. Photo / File

Holbrook's efforts did not stop at the school and her work in the community was something that highlighted her hardworking and generous character, he said.