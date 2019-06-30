The search for a missing fisherman from Katikati enters its seventh day today.

Waihī Beach Coastguard spokesman Jim Pooley said coastguard personnel and local lifeguards will be out on the water at first light.

The 53-year-old fisherman was reported missing last Monday after an unmanned dinghy was spotted in Tauranga Harbour near Tanners Point.

Anxious family members, including the fisherman's brothers and uncle, had also been out on the water searching for the "much-loved" family man.

Advertisement

A police communication spokeswoman said so far nothing had been found.

The police dive squad were no longer involved in the search mission and the squad had returned to Wellington, she said.

Pooley said the team of seven searchers were out on the water from first light conducting shoreline searches and would be out again on Tuesday if the body was not found.