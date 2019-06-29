One person has been injured after a man allegedly abandoned a stolen vehicle and fled from police in Whakamarama early this morning.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police received a report of a truck being stolen from a residential property in Whakamarama at 9am.

The spokeswoman said a man abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot, but police found the man a short time later at a nearby property and took him into custody.

"A person at the property suffered minor to moderate injuries during the theft of the vehicle," the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

Earlier, police were alerted to a man behaving erratically at a service station in Whangamata at 7.10am.

The man caused significant damage to the vehicle he was driving before leaving the station at high speed, the spokeswoman said.

Police initially pursued the vehicle but abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving.

Police believe the same man was involved in both the Whangamata and Whakamarama incidents.

