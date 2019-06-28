The search for a missing fisherman from Katikati enters its fifth day today, with Waihī Beach Coastguard personnel and local lifeguards out on the water at first light.

The fisherman, who a family member confirmed was aged 53, was reported missing on Monday after an unmanned dinghy was spotted in Tauranga Harbour near Tanners Point.

Anxious family members, including the fisherman's brothers and uncle, had also been out on the water searching for the "much-loved" family man this week.

A police communication spokeswoman said so far nothing had been found.

Police have been overseeing the search efforts by Waihī Beach Coastguard personnel and Waihī Beach lifeguards today, the spokeswoman said.

The police dive squad were no longer involved in the search mission and the squad had returned to Wellington, she said.

Waihī Beach Coastguard spokesman Jim Pooley said the team of seven searchers were out on the water from first light conducting shoreline searches.

Pooley said both Waihī Beach Coastguard's boats, the Gallagher Rescue and Avoco Rescue vessels, were being used during the search mission again today.

"We've searched the northern Tauranga Harbour right up to Kauri Point and Matakana Island, and down to Waihī Beach from first light, and after high tide this afternoon, we will continue searching again," he said.

Pooley said two lifeguards in an IRB were part of the team searching shorelines.

"We will continue searching as long as it takes," he said.

Police are not releasing further details about the missing fisherman.

A rahui has been placed in the area by elders of three marae - Otawhiwhi, Tuapiro and Te Rereatukahia, prohibiting fishing and the collection of kaimoana.

The rahui is in place until the missing fisherman is found, and at least a week afterwards.