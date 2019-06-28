Fire crews were kept busy overnight with a series of callouts, including to a fatal crash in Waihī, and a moderate injury crash in Bethlehem which brought power lines down.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on George St at 1am today, and the road is closed while police conduct a scene examination.

No further information is available at this time while police endeavour to formally identify the deceased.

A police communications spokeswoman said just after 3.50am today a car collided with a power pole on State Highway 2 near the intersection with Carmichael Rd

The crash damaged the pole and brought power lines down over the car, and the occupant suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Tauranga Hospital, she said.

This section of road was closed for about two hours until the Powerco maintenance staff made repairs and restored power, the police spokeswoman said.

Just before 2am today, the Whakatāne fire brigade dealt with a well-involved car fire in Awatapu Drive near the intersection with Cleary Ave.

Waihī firefighters also put out a minor vegetation fire on Princes St just after 7 am today.

Kaingaroa fire brigade was called to a non-injury crash on State Highway 38 in the Kaingaroa Forest about 10 pm last night after a vehicle left the road.

Mount Maunganui fire brigade responded to a minor fire just before 8.40pm last night.

Ngongatahā firefighters also responded to a car fire on Hamurana Rd in Okere Falls at 7.09pm last night.

A New Zealand Fire and Emergency spokesman said the vehicle was well alight when the fire crew arrived.