

The last week of Pledge for Plunket is almost over but the money is still streaming in.

All afternoon, The Hits Bay of Plenty radio announcer Will Johnston has been campaigning for Plunket and is pleased with the efforts so far.

"$3000 in five hours is a good days work," he said.

Right across the country, the radio station has been working on ways to fundraise for Plunket, from pram-a-thons to sausage sizzles.

Advertisement

Today, Tauranga businesses were asked to call in and pledge their money for a plug on the radio.

"My goal first and foremost was to raise money for Plunket because we are growing in the Bay of Plenty so naturally there are more babies," Johnston said.

"I am also a fiercely competitive person as well and I was keen to make more money than the other regions."

Anika Moa singing to mums and babies for Pledge for Plunket campaign in Auckland. Photo / File

So far Johnston has helped raise $3000 but a large portion of that is thanks to Bayleys Real Estate.

"We had the opportunity for the afternoon show to be sponsored by a business and Bayleys gave us $1000 which we are so appreciative of."

Plunket's mission is to help families and whānau to make the best choices for the first 1000 days of their child's life.

The charity aims to improve the health, safety and wellbeing of all tamariki, and the adults they'll become.

National leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges also pledged money.

"Simon was saying with his first child Plunket was definitely helpful," Johnston said.

"And we gave him the opportunity to plug anything he wanted and, of course, because he is Simon he plugged the roads."

To donate go to The Hits website.