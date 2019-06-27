Bay of Plenty is the latest region to declare a climate emergency.

Bay of Plenty Regional councillors agreed to declare a climate emergency and work with the community on transitioning to a low carbon future and adapting to our changing climate at a council meeting yesterday.

The decision includes investigating a specific Climate Change Fund.

Regional council also adopted a climate change action plan last Tuesday at its regional direction and delivery committee meeting.

Regional direction and delivery committee chairwoman Paula Thompson said she felt strongly about the issue.

"Climate change is best summarised by environmentalist Bill McKibben who said that 'climate change is the single biggest thing that humans have ever done on this planet. The one thing that needs to be bigger is our movement to stop it'."

Thompson believed she was seeing the effects of climate change within the region, including sea level rise and increased flooding and said it was likely to get more serious over time.

"This declaration demonstrates to the community that we're listening to their concerns and have recognised climate change as a serious issue for this region.

"We are firmly committing to action, and encouraging others to do the same."

The approved climate change action plan and report on declaration options considered by regional council are available on the council website.