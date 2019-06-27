The search for the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident in Ōropi that left a cyclist hospitalised has revved up, with the case featuring on Police Ten-7 last night.

Police continue to search for the driver of a ute in the crash which happened on June 3.

Can you help Bay of Plenty & Taupo Police with this case? Call 0800 107 INFO and press #7 Or DM here www.police.govt.nz/stolenwanted/ten7 Posted by Police Ten 7 on Wednesday, 26 June 2019

Police were called to Ōropi Rd, near Kensington Lane, about 10.05am after the crash and said the ute left the scene following the collision.

The vehicle was described as a white or silver flat-bed ute, and its registration number began with "NU".

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have information about this vehicle, to get in contact by calling 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.