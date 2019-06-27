MOUNT MAUNGANUI COLLEGE

Indoor bowls

Seven talented indoor bowlers represented Mount Maunganui College at the Bay Of Plenty Secondary Schools Indoor Bowls Championships on June 21.

The students competing were Sarah Burke, Beth Simpson, Michael Burke, Matthew Adlam, Kaden Adlington, Ben Davies and Skylah Wilson.

Sarah placed second in the Girls' Singles 1st Division Competition, with Beth taking third place. In the Boys' Singles First Division Competition, Michael scored a first place.

Sarah and Beth, Matthew and Michael, and Kaden and Ben played in the Pairs Competition, bringing back impressive results with Sarah and Beth placing third in the girls' section and Matthew and Michael placing third in the boys'.

The team now looks forward to the North Island Secondary Schools Indoor Bowls Championships to be played on July 27 and 28.



Squash

At the Bay Of Plenty Secondary Schools Squash Championships, which were held at Rotorua Lakes, our team of Andrew Murray, Tommy Power and Jack Oliver won the Division Two Team title.

Our team had successful wins against Whakatāne High school teams 1 and 2, and Aquinas College. At the Bay Of Plenty Secondary Schools Squash Singles competition, held at the Susan Devoy Centre in Tauranga, Andrew Murray placed second in Division 2.



Rugby

The standout rugby game of the week for Mount Maunganui College was the game between our 1st XV Boys and Pāpāmoa College 1st XV, held at our school. Pāpāmoa College scored two unconverted tries, leading the game 10-nil.

Mount College had several chances to cross the line, but were unfortunately kept out by strong defence on Pāpāmoa College's behalf. However, in the last minute of the first half, Jamaiah Ihe managed to successfully score Mount's first try. The try was converted, thus making the score 10-7 to Pāpāmoa at half-time.

Further tries by Ben Carr and Jaxin Daniels in the second half saw Mount College win the match 24-15. This result takes the team to the top of the second Division table. This Saturday the team play Katikati College at Katikati.

Mount Maunganui College students will take part in the recent Polar Bear Plunge next month. Photo / Supplied

Polar Bear Plunge

The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual event to be held on July 3, opposite the Omanu Surf Life Saving Club, at 7.30am. Brave members of our school and community will plunge into the ocean, and we are expecting a large number of students and teachers to support this worthwhile event with a gold coin donation.

The event is in memory of Jed Roberts and Harrision Mundy, who died after battling cancer. These deaths have greatly affected many students, families, teachers, and members of the wider community. The money raised at this event goes to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ. The Polar Bear Plunge is open to Mount Maunganui College students and all members of the public that would like to support the event.



Gymnastics

Two talented gymnasts, Katie McKay and Tegan Sloan, represented Mount Maunganui College on June 24 at a school gymnastics competition.

Tegan Sloan secured 1st on the floor and 4th overall, and Katie McKay placed first on vault, second on the bar and beam, and second overall for Mount Maunganui College.

