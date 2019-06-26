The sea search near Bowentown for the missing fisherman is set to continue today.

A police media spokeswoman said the police dive squad would join the search efforts again today after scouring the Tauranga Harbour near Tanners Point yesterday.

A rahui had been placed over the area and yesterday the police dive squad assisted local police, the Coastguard and anxious family members in the search.

The fisherman was reported missing and the search began on Monday after an unmanned dinghy was spotted in Tauranga Harbour near Tanners Point.

The search began with an aerial sweep by the Eagle helicopter and a harbour search by the Coastguard.